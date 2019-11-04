Winning isn't the only reward, says Thorson

Preston Indian’s football season came to end on Friday night during their playoff game against the Minico Spartans with the loss of 47-21 in Rupert. Preston finished their season 5-5.
“We don’t ever want to lose,” said Eric Thorson, Indian‘s head coach. “But, the reality is you take the top 16 teams and 15 end with a loss.”
Advertisement
Preston started off the game strong scoring first with Andrew Iverson rushing over the goal line in the first quarter, then again in the second quarter with a 48-yard touchdown. Preston’s final touchdown was in the fourth quarter with Ty Hyde executing a 14-yard quarterback keeper.
Minico’s Rylan Chandler scored all seven touchdowns for the Spartans with rushing attacks.
This was the second year in a row Preston was able to extend their season to the playoffs and finish with impressive stats.
“We want to win, but winning is not the only reward for our experience,” said Coach Thorson. “Part of the reward is learning how to stick together when we are challenged. Another part of the reward is learning to depend on people and to know what it feels like to sacrifice for others and this team did that. So, when you lose it is unfortunate, but you don’t lose the other rewards.”
Defense stats were led by Cole Harris, Andrew Iverson, and Zay Davis with 13 tackles each. Davis also caused a fumble that freshman Emery Thorson recovered in the second quarter and Iverson blocked a kick from Minico. Emery Thorson had eight tackles, with Conner Shaffer and Justin Inglet close behind with seven tackles. Tait Rawlings had four tackles.
Offensive stats were led by Ty Hyde passing 191 yards and completing 13 out of 17 attempts. Cole Harris tallied 108 yards, Tate Green 41 yards, Gordon Knapp 31 yards, and Garrett Ward nine yards. Andrew Iverson collected 145 yards rushing.
“We stuck it out,” said senior Garrett Ward. “The 23 seniors have been playing together since we were little. We’ve all had each other’s backs. We had a great season. I mean, there were some hard times when we came up a little short on some, but we finished strong. We’ve got much more to look forward to come with the guys coming up that played with us. It‘s not over.”
“I think it was a really good season,” said senior Andrew Iverson. “I wouldn’t want to play with any other boys than this whole team. They did awesome. The coaches have done their best and always prepared us for the game. I’m going to miss it.”
“We never want it to end,” said Coach Thorson. “These were a special group of young men and it was a pleasure to coach them.”