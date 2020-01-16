A Winter Storm Warning was issued Jan. 16, that goes into effect at midnight and is expected to last until Jan. 17, at 11 p.m. states a release by the National Weather Service out of Pocatello.
The warning states that from nine to 13 inches of snow are expected to fall during that time period, especially in the mountains.
Wind gusts up to 40 m.p.h. are also expected at times producing areas of blowing and drifting snow, especially in the Bear River Range, including the Emigration Summit between Preston and Montpelier.
The gusty winds are expected to make travel hazardous as it picks up the falling snow, and creating whiteouts and drifting, especially over mountain passes.
If one must travel, he or she is reminded to keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in their vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.