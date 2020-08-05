Preston School District has determined this to be the year that bleachers will be constructed for the high school’s football field. But to do so, a city storm drain needs to be replaced with pipe that will not fail, said city engineer Tyrell Simpson. Currently, there are problems with rocks that have filled part of the drain.
Because the school district wants to get the bleachers installed for the upcoming football season, and because the current city budget did not allow for the project, the school district offered to pay for half the project, as well as float the project until the city can budget its portion. The city will include its half of the project into next year’s budget and refund the school district next year.
Preston School District Superintendent Marc Gee told the city council that the district could float the project because “we have several projects this year that come in under budget. The school board is in support of whatever it takes to get those bleachers in. They have been a long-time coming,” said Gee.
The project is estimated to cost $49,250, said Simpson. A 24” high density polyethylene pipe will be installed, “so hopefully we never have to install again,” he said. HDP pipe doesn’t have joints and its 50’ lengths are fused together, so there are no joints that can come apart or leak, he said.
Installing such pipe is expected to prevent any storm drain issues that would affect the bleachers to be built over it.
Preston City Council approved paying for 50% of the project, so a contractor can move forward with construction.
The city then approved a business license requested by Linda Parrish for Crown Homes of American Falls, which has contracts to do work on homes within the city limits.
Michael Funk, the developer of the Trinity Town Homes on 400 South, 400 West, was entreated to provide more parking for his tenants, as they have been parking on the road and on land owned by neighbors.
Brad Gailey, a resident of the complex, as well as an officer of the Preston Police Department, said only 50 percent of the needed parking space is available there. His neighbors are concerned that come wintertime, they will be cited for parking on the road, as city ordinances require roads to be open so plows can remove snow.
“It is an affordable housing community: that’s why it is affordable,” said Funk. “If they are going to buy or rent they need to take that for consideration.”
However, to help with the problem, Funk told the council that he has asked his tenants to clear their garages and use them for parking, as they were intended to be used, so there is more room for visitors.
He also accepted a suggestion from Mayor Dan Keller’s suggestion that he develop a higher-end duplex on his remaining property instead of a four-plex in order to decrease the demand for parking spaces.
Each tenant is provided two parking spaces: one in their garage and one uncovered. Funk also told the council he will make sure that when snow is removed from the parking lot, it will not be placed on neighboring property.
The city council then approved a motion to install a stop sign at 400 South 400 East to create a three-way stop and slow traffic by the elementary schools.
“The elementary kids deserve them,” said Councilman Todd Thomas. The council will wait on the results of a pending traffic study to determine whether to install additional stop signs, as well.
The council also agreed that it was time to install a new roof on a storage building used to house the Festival of Lights decorations. Water has been leaking in the building.
“It needs to move up on the priority list,” said council member Allyson Wadsworth. “There is a lot of work that goes into the Festival of Lights.” Funds for the $15,000 repair job had already been put in the budgetso the council decided to move forward with it.
Next on the agenda was whether the city should allow a home to be built on a lot in the new part of the subdivision surrounding the golf course. Past city administration didn’t accept building plans on the lot due to the need for water runoff to go somewhere.
However, current city administration believes the landowner has the right to develop its property in a section of the subdivision that was approved in 2009.
“We are practicing an informal form of eminent domain,” said Mayor Keller. “Every single lot (in the subdivision) has a flooding problem.” Keller said he remembers the surprise a former councilman made when the subdivision was first proposed. At the time, the area was considered a “swamp land” due to the high amounts of runoff that naturally drain through there from surrounding properties.
Lot 17 in the subdivision is currently owned by Ireland Bank, which wants to construct a home on the lot. Bruce Lowry, president of the bank, acknowledged that water does get to the lot, but that it does drain.
“The bank feels flooding issues can be resolved with raising the elevation of lots and landscaping, which can be mandated through the building permit process and inspections.
All those subdivisions have water come up on lawns,” he said.
Councilman Todd Thomas noted the need to protect the city.
“Waivers/disclaimers should be built into the process, to make it clear with owners that there is an issue there and they are not going to try to sue the city if they have a problem,” said city attorney Lyle Fuller. “The seller has the duty to disclose material items to the buyer,” he said. The city council instructed the city engineer to approve a building permit on the condition that the owner give special attention to educate its future buyer of the flooding problems on that lot.
Finally, the council listened to Jim Mullen of Keller Associates explain the need for approval on a plan to conduct a pilot test of a sand filter method to decrease phosphorus in the city’s sewer output.
If a sand filter will do the job, the city will be able to save millions of dollars over installing a membrane filter, said Mullen.
Keller and Associates is hopeful that grant money from rural development will be available, but does not think stimulus money will be available for infrastructure, he said.
The city approved Keller Associates’ draft scope of work for pilot testing and judicial review.