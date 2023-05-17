...FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM MDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Ponding of water in low-lying areas and flooding of streams
and creeks caused by a combination of rain and melting snow
continues.
* WHERE...A portion of southeast Idaho, including the following
county, Franklin.
* WHEN...Until 400 PM MDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Minor flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other
low-lying and flood-prone areas continues. Water is periodically
flooding over a few roadways.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1055 AM MDT, emergency management reported localized minor
flooding continues in the advisory area.
- With snow continuing to melt out of the mountains and
scattered showers and thunderstorms expected at times through
late week, localized flooding is expected to continue.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Preston, Franklin, Oneida Narrows Reservoir, Thatcher,
Dayton, Weston, Clifton, Oxford, Riverdale, Mink Creek,
Whitney, Mapleton and Emmigrant Summit.
- For flood safety information, visit
www.weather.gov/safety/flood.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become
unstable and unsafe, flows are high and fast, and the water is
dangerously cold.
Please report observed flooding to the National Weather Service in
Pocatello via phone, email, or social media, when you can do so
safely.
&&
Weather Alert
...FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM MDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by rain and snowmelt continues.
* WHERE...A portion of southeast Idaho, including the following
counties, Franklin and Oneida.
* WHEN...Until 400 PM MDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Flooding of creeks and streams, especially Devil Creek
and Deep Creek through Malad, is expected. Other local drainages
out of the surrounding mountains will likely see some flooding as
well.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1046 AM MDT, emergency management reported auxiliary
releases from Devil Creek, Crowthers, and Deep Creek
Reservoirs will continue in the coming days. Combined with
rain from scattered showers and thunderstorms at times and
continued melting snow, flooding is expected.
- This includes the following streams and drainages...
Birch Creek, Cherry Creek, Precipice Creek, Dry Creek,
Rattlesnake Creek, Mill Creek, Henderson Creek, Malad River,
Devil Creek, Weston Creek, Little Malad River, Third Creek
and Campbell Creek.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Malad.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become
unstable and unsafe.
Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.
&&
With some exceptions, top baby names in Idaho follow national trends
Dutton and Wrenlee are on the rise but they’re no match for champs Liam and Olivia as the top baby names in the U.S. last year.
The Social Security Administration released the annual list Friday. The agency tracks baby names in each state based on applications for Social Security cards, with names dating to 1880.
It’s Liam’s sixth straight year as No. 1. Olivia has reigned since the name unseated Emma four years ago. Emma is No. 2.
Coming in third for girls’ names is Charlotte, followed by Amelia, Sophia, Isabella, Ava, Mia, Evelyn and Luna. For boys’ names, Liam is followed by Noah, Oliver, James, Elijah, William, Henry, Lucas, Benjamin and Theodore.
Luna is the only newcomer in the Top 10, booting Harper.
While Idaho tends to follow the national trends in many cases, the state also has some uniquely popular names, according to the website Names.org, which analyzes the same SSA data to predict the top names in every state for the current year.
Based on analysis of the past five years of data, Names.org predicts that the top boy name in Idaho for 2023 will be Oliver, followed by Liam, Henry, William, James, Noah, Jack, Asher, Ezra and Owen. For girls, the website predicts that Olivia will be No. 1 for girls in Idaho this year, followed by Amelia, Charlotte, Harper, Emma, Evelyn, Eleanor, Hazel, Sophia and Ava.
Names.org has also compiled lists of names that are more likely to be seen in Idaho than in other states. For more common names (at least 600 births in the state since 1880), those lists start with Tyson, Ryker, Lynn, Kyler and Kelly for boys; and Shawna, Kylee, Hailey, Rylee and Heidi for girls.
Looking at less common unique names (200 to 600 births in the state since 1880), Bridger, Hyrum, Dallin, Stetson and Dee were more likely to be given in Idaho than in other places. Topping the list of less common unique names for girls in Idaho are Afton, Oakley, Verla, Aspen and Brynlee.
According to Names.org’s description of the state, “You can see the independent western spirit of parents from Idaho in the names they give their children.”
The SSA has been compiling the top baby names list since 1997, often revealing the impact pop culture has on baby naming trends. The smash-hit TV show “Yellowstone” has clearly influenced new parents. The neo-Western starring Kevin Costner debuted in 2018, with characters surfacing among baby names ever since.
Dutton moved up the Social Security list to 835, a change of 986 spots from 2021. It’s the last name of the fictional family featured on the series, and it counts Costner’s John Dutton in its ranks. Dutton is the fastest rising name in the Social Security rankings.
Another Dutton name follows actual Dutton as a star with a bullet among baby names. Kayce, as in Kayce John Dutton on the show, moved to the 587th most popular name, up from 1,077 the year before. Luke Grimes plays Kayce.
Rip, also from “Yellowstone,” has grabbed some naming attention, but it didn’t crack Social Security’s top 1,000. Cole Hauser’s Rip Wheeler is Dutton adjacent as the son-in-law of John.
Other names rising fast for boys: Chosen, Khaza, Eithan. For girls, Wrenlee is followed by Neriah, Arlet, Georgina and Amiri.
The Social Security Administration’s latest data shows 3.64 million babies in the U.S. were issued Social Security cards last year, up slightly from 2021.
