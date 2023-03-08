Authorities are calling it a miracle that no one died when the roof of a popular Lava Hot Springs bar collapsed on Wednesday afternoon.
The incident occurred around 3:45 p.m. March 1 at the Blue Moon Bar & Grill on South 1st East Street and left the building looking like something out of a war zone.
Bannock County sheriff’s deputies rescued a woman who was trapped in what remained of the Blue Moon following the roof collapse. She miraculously suffered only minor injuries and was transported via Pocatello Fire Department ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello for treatment, authorities said.
A man was also inside the Blue Moon when the roof collapsed but he was able to free himself from the debris and was not hurt, authorities said.
Bannock County Sheriff Tony Manu said “it’s a miracle” that the collapse didn’t result in fatalities and he said the incident would have been far worse had it occurred at night when the Blue Moon is crowded with people.
Manu said the preliminary investigation indicates that snow on the Blue Moon’s roof likely contributed to the collapse. He added that the damage to the Blue Moon is extensive and the building will probably have to be completely rebuilt.
Emergency responders searched what remained of the Blue Moon for hours following the roof collapse to be certain there weren’t any other trapped individuals but no one else was found. Authorities said Thursday that they are certain the man and woman, whose names haven’t been released, were the only ones in the building at the time of the collapse.
The apartments next to the Blue Moon were evacuated as a precaution following the roof collapse but the residents were allowed to return on Thursday, authorities said.
At least two vehicles parked next to the Blue Moon were severely damaged by the roof collapse.
All of the streets near the Blue Moon were shut down following the collapse but on Thursday they were all reopened except for Elm Street and South 1st Avenue East which remain closed due to debris.
A fence has been erected around what remains of the Blue Moon and the public should stay off the property for safety reasons.
Bannock County Search and Rescue, Idaho State Police and the Lava Hot Springs Fire Department also responded to the incident. Additional firefighters from the Pocatello Fire Department arrived at the scene early Wednesday evening to help secure what remained of the building so there wouldn’t be further collapse.
