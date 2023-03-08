hot springs building collapse

The Blue Moon Bar & Grill at Lava Hot Springs suffered catastrophic damage when the building’s roof collapsed Wednesday, March 1.

 Kyle Riley/for the Idaho State Journal

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Authorities are calling it a miracle that no one died when the roof of a popular Lava Hot Springs bar collapsed on Wednesday afternoon.

The incident occurred around 3:45 p.m. March 1 at the Blue Moon Bar & Grill on South 1st East Street and left the building looking like something out of a war zone.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.