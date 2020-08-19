Melissa Massey sustained injuries to her shoulder, arm, back and legs when she lost control of the Harley Davidson motorcycle she was riding east through Strawberry Canyon after driving through some loose gravel at milepost 15 on HWY 36 around 4:30 p.m. on Aug. 10.
Massey had been traveling in front of her husband, Donald Massey, who watched her slide along the asphalt where she came to rest along the shoulder of the road. The motorcycle continued off the steep embankment of the roadway and came to rest just above a creek 10 yards below Massey, states the police report.
Emergency medical personnel transported Massey to the Franklin County Medical Center, and the motorcycle was recovered by Harris Collision. It sustained damages to the handlebars, gas tank and frame.