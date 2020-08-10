A 57-year-old woman nearly drowned in the Bear River Saturday afternoon in Franklin County, authorities said.
The incident occurred around 5 p.m. just west of the junction of Highways 34 and 36 northeast of Preston.
The Franklin County Sheriff's Office said it was reported that the woman had fallen off her inner tube and possibly drowned. Franklin County sheriff's deputies and other emergency personnel responded and were able to locate the woman, pull her from the river and begin CPR, the Sheriff's Office said.
The woman was transported to Franklin County Medical Center in Preston and then to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello.
Authorities have not yet provided her name or an update on her condition.