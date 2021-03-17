Courtney Ann Malmstrom sustained severe injuries in an accident when the 2009 Honda Accord she was driving westbound crossed the centerline of HWY 36 at milepost 121 in Weston, into the path of an eastbound 2004 Peterbilt tractor truck out of Minnesota, driven by Andrew Russell Thompson.
The collision caused heavy damage to the front end of both vehicles and sides of the car.
Malmstrom, who was wearing a seatbelt, sustained injuries to her head, side and arm. She was transported to Franklin County Medical Center, then Portneuf Medical Center, for care.
Although she was conscious after the accident, she did not remember how the accident happened, states the report. The use of medications by the driver is suspected in the accident.
The driver of the truck was uninjured. Both vehicles were towed from the scene of the accident.