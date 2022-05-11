“Taste and See That the Lord Is Good” (Psalms 34:8) was the theme for the Grace Fellowship Church Ladies Luncheon that honored women of all ages on Saturday, May 7, prior to Mother’s Day. Guest speaker Gloria Bagley, who lives in Garden City, Utah, was introduced by Jeanine Webb at the luncheon as a “true encourager.”
With emotion, animation and humor, Gloria related her feelings about being in Preston once again after many years speaking at the Grace Fellowship church building on State Street. Her husband, Bill Bagley started the Grace Fellowship Church in Preston in 2002, a non-denominational, independent Bible-based church. Gloria has also been a favorite speaker to the wives of small-town pastors’ conferences over the years.
“I stood on this stage many years ago and asked God for good health,” recalled Gloria. “It had been an ongoing process and a testing of my faith that requires steadfastness in the trials of my life.”
Emphasizing the theme of the luncheon whose table decorations were canning jars filled with sliced lemons, she likened lemons to her remarks. Lemons have an energizing smell, lemon oil is a good cleaner, and the taste of the lemon is sour.
“A sour experience can be related to Esther in the Bible. God put Esther there at that time to save her people. God’s plans are bigger than we think. God allows trials in your life so He can do a work in us. He allows us to experience ‘sour’ times, like with Esther,” she stressed. “God allows bad things in our life to teach us lessons He wants us to learn. He wakes us up to clean us up. God is good. He is a good Father.”
When things don’t go right in your life, Gloria said she learned over time that it was because she was “bucking Him.” She said “I learned that daily prayer time is very important. When I listened to His voice, He showed me who I am in Christ and that we need to work together. When I looked back on my life, what I thought was the worst time of my life, turned out to be the best year of my life.”
By explaining how God can help work together, she gave a demonstration of showing a glass pitcher of the deep blue color of Blue Mango tea. She squeezed several slices of lemon into the container as the women watched the color turn a lighter color to purple.
Lemons also have “zing” to make different foods taste salty, like a biscuit, or sweet, like muffins. She handed out to each table a biscuit and then a lemon muffin to taste the difference. “God makes our lives for our good,” she stated.
In closing, Gloria asked the ladies “Where are you today? Do you have health issues? Do you have relationship problems? Are you sinning? Sin means missing the mark. God wants us to hit the bullseye,” she emphasized, quoting from the New Testament Colossians 3:10 “…put on the new self, which is being renewed in knowledge in the image of its Creator…the old self-renewed.” Gloria ended her talk with a prayer on behalf of the ladies.
Janice Mitchell, Pastor Jim Mitchell's wife, welcomed and conducted the meeting. At the beginning of the meeting “Amazing Grace” was sung by the attendees led by Jeanine Webb and Janice Mitchell, who accompanied them on the ukulele. The luncheon was planned by Janice Mitchell assisted by her daughters, Janellle Jespersen and Julene Lundquist. The luncheon was a salad bar with a variety of greens and choices of toppings of chicken, cucumber, tomato, carrots, hard-boiled egg, olives, onions, cheese, croutons, dressing, rolls, pretzels, chips, crackers, lemonade and strawberry shortcake.