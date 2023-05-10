DYW 2023

(Left to right) Second Attendant Alexia Geddes, Distinguished Young Woman Madison Wood, First Attendant Addilee Carter, Fourth Attendant Carey Sant and Third Attendant Lainey Parrish pose for a photograph on stage at the 43rd annual Distinguished Young Women pageant held Friday, April 28 at Preston High School.

 Courtesy photo

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Franklin County’s Distinguished Young Women program returned to Preston High School on Friday, April 28 with a dozen contestants eager to share their talents and vision for the future with all in attendance.

At the end of the evening, emcee Bradie Jill Anderson announced that Preston High’s own Madison Wood was crowned the winner of the 43rd annual presentation of the pageant formerly known as America’s Junior Miss.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.