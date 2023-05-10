...FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM MDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Ponding of water in low-lying areas and flooding of streams
and creeks caused by a combination of rain and melting snow
continues.
* WHERE...A portion of southeast Idaho, including the following
county, Franklin.
* WHEN...Until 400 PM MDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Minor flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other
low-lying and flood-prone areas continues. Water is periodically
flooding over a few roadways.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1134 AM MDT, emergency management and National Weather
Service survey teams reported localized minor flooding
continues in the advisory area.
- With snow continuing to melt out of the mountains and some
precipitation forecast, localized flooding is expected to
continue this week.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Preston, Franklin, Oneida Narrows Reservoir, Thatcher,
Dayton, Weston, Clifton, Oxford, Riverdale, Mink Creek,
Whitney, Mapleton, and Emigration Summit.
- For flood safety information, visit
www.weather.gov/safety/flood.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become
unstable and unsafe, flows are high and fast, and the water is
dangerously cold.
Please report observed flooding to the National Weather Service in
Pocatello via phone, email, or social media, when you can do so
safely.
...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM MDT WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive runoff from rain, melting
snow, and reservoir releases is expected.
* WHERE...A portion of southeast Idaho, including the following
counties, Bannock, Franklin and Oneida.
* WHEN...Until 400 PM MDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Flooding of creeks and streams, especially Devil Creek
and Deep Creek through Malad, is expected. Other local drainages
out of the surrounding mountains will likely see some flooding as
well.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1138 AM MDT, emergency management reported auxiliary
releases from Devil Creek, Crowthers, and Deep Creek
Reservoirs will be needed in the coming days. Combined with
forecast rain and continued melting snow, flooding is
expected.
- This includes the following streams and drainages...
Henderson Creek, Elkhorn Creek, Marsh Creek, Dry Creek, Malad
River, Rowley Creek, Wright Creek, Birch Creek, Rattlesnake
Creek, Campbell Creek, Bannock Creek, Sheep Creek, Mill
Creek, Samaria Creek, South Fork Hawkins Creek, Third Creek,
Deep Creek, Yellow Dog Creek, Precipice Creek, Potter Creek,
Devil Creek, Little Malad River, Weston Creek, Hawkins Creek,
Hill Creek, Cherry Creek, and Station Creek.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Malad City, Pleasantview, and Samaria.
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Localized flooding caused by a combination of rain and
melting snow continues to be possible.
* WHERE...Portions of central Idaho and southeast Idaho, including
the following areas, in central Idaho, Sawtooth/Stanley Basin, Sun
Valley Region and Wood River Foothills. In southeast Idaho, Bear
Lake Valley, Blackfoot Mountains, Caribou Range, Franklin/Eastern
Oneida Region and Marsh and Arbon Highlands.
* WHEN...Through Wednesday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff from rain and melting snow may result
in localized flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, low-lying
fields, and other flood-prone locations. Some low-water crossings
may be flooded, and localized impacts to some roadways, homes, and
businesses remain possible.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Continue to monitor the latest forecasts and be alert for possible
Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be
prepared to take action should flooding develop.
(Left to right) Second Attendant Alexia Geddes, Distinguished Young Woman Madison Wood, First Attendant Addilee Carter, Fourth Attendant Carey Sant and Third Attendant Lainey Parrish pose for a photograph on stage at the 43rd annual Distinguished Young Women pageant held Friday, April 28 at Preston High School.
Franklin County’s Distinguished Young Women program returned to Preston High School on Friday, April 28 with a dozen contestants eager to share their talents and vision for the future with all in attendance.
At the end of the evening, emcee Bradie Jill Anderson announced that Preston High’s own Madison Wood was crowned the winner of the 43rd annual presentation of the pageant formerly known as America’s Junior Miss.
Wood, who entertained the crowd by playing electric guitar, plans to study business and accounting at Boise State University, according to her biography for the program. She was flanked on stage by First Attendant Addilee Carter, Second Attendant Alexia Geddes, Third Attendant Lainey Parrish and Fourth Attendant Carey Sant.
In addition to naming the Distinguished Young Woman for the coming school year, the program presented numerous other awards and recognitions:
• Scholarship awards: Carey Sant and Emmalee Campbell
• Talent awards: Carey Sant and Emmalee Campbell
• Interview Awards: Hailey Thorton and Madison Wood
• Fitness Awards: Alexia Geddes and Madison Wood
• Self-expression Awards: Alexia Geddes and Madison Wood
• STEM award: Lacey Goodsell
• Spirit: Audrey Moore
• Be Your Best Self: Addilee Carter
• Photogenic: Lainey Parish
• Open your Heart: Madison Wood
Founded in 1958, Distinguished Young Women is a free program that encourages participants to reach their full individual potential. For more than 50 years, the program was known as America’s Junior Miss.
In 2010, it officially changed its name to Distinguished Young Women. Its mission is to empower young women by providing more than $1 billion in scholarship opportunities, connecting with a nationwide network of women, developing their self-confidence, and participating in life skills workshops that prepare them for success after high school.
In addition to providing life-changing experiences for more than 780,000 young women across the country, the organization has awarded more than $118 million in cash scholarships at the local, state and national levels. Along with cash scholarships, Distinguished Young Women participants are eligible for college-granted scholarships from over 100 colleges and universities.
Distinguished Young Women is an empowerment program that inspires high school girls to develop their full, individual potential through a fun, transformative experience culminating in a celebratory showcase of their accomplishments by encouraging continued education and providing college scholarships; developing self-confidence and the abilities to interview effectively, speak in public, perform on stage and build interpersonal relationships; encouraging and showcasing excellence in academic achievement, physical fitness, on-stage performance skills, and the ability to think and communicate clearly; and by creating opportunities to beneficially inspire the lives of others.
