Ten years ago, Van Woodward, owner of Woodward’s Country Store in Weston, Idaho, began sponsoring a fishing tournament.
“To me, the short month of February is boring, I wanted to have something fun to do. Since there are fishermen who come to Weston on a regular basis to fish and to go ice fishing, they come to the store to get supplies and gas. So I thought 'let’s have a fishing derby,'” stated Woodward.
This year, 200 registered for the 10th Annual Woodward Country Store Ice Fishing Derby, held on Sat., Feb. 5, who competed for cash prizes. Participants came from Utah Valley, Burley, Idaho Falls, and Cache Valley. The fishermen could choose as well as move around going to three locations, Weston Reservoir, Deep Creek Reservoir and Twin Lakes, to fish. Fishermen were reminded that Idaho Fish & Game Rules must be followed.
“These fishermen have got this event down to a science and make a day of it. They bring tents, barbeque their food and enjoy fishing,” said Woodward. “It’s been a different winter every year. This year was a beautiful, nice day, a perfect day for ice fishing. I thought it went extremely well. It was a fun event again this year.”
The Derby started at 8 a.m. and went until 5 p.m. when the fishermen needed to return with their fish back to the Woodward’s Country Store, 42 East Depot, in Weston, where the fish were measured and recorded on paper.
Garret Henry, of Preston, won First Place reeling in the biggest catch of the day, a 24-1/2 inch Trout from Deep Creek Reservoir. This was Henry’s second year for ice-fishing at Woodward’s Fish Derby. He used a 10” ice auger to make the hole in the ice. Henry also enjoyed the company of his dad, Bryce Lofthouse, and his friend, Braxton, who were with him for the day. “I was very happy and excited but pretty shocked to learn that I won first place,”’ admitted Henry. “Ice fishing is a great sport and I’m thankful that Woodwards have it locally for the community.”
Justin Glover took 2nd Place for his 23” trout; Jesse Allen, 3rd Place, 21-3/4” trout; Jerry Godfrey, 4th Place, 19-1/4” trout, and Logan Tracey, 5th Place, 19” trout.
Other winners included: Non-Trout: 1st Place, Jesse Allen, 15-7/8”; 2nd Place, Tegan Stoker, 15-1/2”; 3rd Place, Hunter Hicks,13 1/2”; and Smallest (caught with a hook): Quinn Hinckley, 2- 1/2”.
Each fisherman paid $10 upon registration for the Derby which provided the cash prize money.
A large crowd gathered in front of the Woodward Country Store for the drawing of many prizes and a raffle donated by 21 sponsors for business services and items such as fishing poles, T-shirts, bridles, and meat cutting equipment. “A big thanks to all of the sponsors. A good time was had by all for the fishing as well as the drawing for the raffle and door prizes!” offered Woodward.