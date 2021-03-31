The children of Dennis and Liz Winward Woolf honor their parents as they recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. Dennis and Liz were sealed in the Logan Utah Temple March 19, 1971. Over the years they were blessed with five pretty amazing children and 14 even better grandchildren. They have lived their entire marriage in Franklin County, except for the 18 months they lived in Botswana while serving as missionaries for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
We all thought the story Mom told us about them changing their wedding date so Dad could watch the Aggies play in the NCAA basketball tournament was just a joke. We were certainly surprised when Mom pulled out the wedding reception napkins with the original date printed on them. Yes, 50 years later they are still cheering on their favorite teams. Today, we cheer on you!
Thank you Dad and Mom for showing us what love truly is.
Love,
Brandon, Mindy, Cameron, Margett and Tony