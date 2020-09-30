The committee of That Famous Preston Night Rodeo has begun the work of expanding the rodeo arena.
“Since we had to cancel the rodeo this year, we turned our energy towards starting this great project,” said committee chairman Kris Beckstead. Furthermore, the committee recently signed a 30-year lease of the rodeo grounds, at $1 per year, with Franklin County, which recently purchased the grounds from Preston City.
“We are ... putting in about 60% of our new grandstands. They are ordered and the old is coming out now. They have been working on getting out the old seats since last week,” said Beckstead. “We will need to remove the steel trusses and get all the concrete work done prior to the new seats coming. We are hoping to have it installed before the first of the year.”
Although the work has begun, the committee still needs funding to finish the expansion of the stands. Having signed the lease with the county enables the committee to pursue funding that wasn’t possible before having the lease signed.
The committee has $300,000 committed towards the project from the Larry Stokes Family. The complete project was estimated to cost $2 million when the committee first announced their plans to expand the arena.
”Anyone who can help us complete this project, please open your hearts and your wallets! We need everyone’s help,” she said.
Franklin County continues to own the property and the rodeo committee will own the facilities.
”We want and need the rodeo,” said Franklin County Commissioner Boyd Burbank. To that end, and to benefit the county fair, the county has recently completed several upgrades to the property between the rodeo arena and the Robinson Building, such as a new bathroom facility. While asphalt laying machinery was onsite, the rodeo committee agreed to pave the 8’ alleyway west of the grandstands, between the arena gates and the animal pens.