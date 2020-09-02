Directors of the Worm Creek Opera House are thrilled to open the theater’s doors to its first new release since COVID-19 shut things down across the country.
“Tenet” is rated PG. Ticket prices are $5 and the first showing will be Sept. 3 at 7 p.m. It will also be shown Sept. 4, 5, 11, 12, 14, 18, 19, 20 and 21.
The next show that has tentatively been scheduled is “The Personal History of David Copperfield,” rated PG. It is slated for Sept. 25-28.
The first three weekends of October have been slated for “Wonder Woman 1984.”
They will be followed by a live production, “A Monster Ate My Homework” Oct. 23-26.