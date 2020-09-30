In Bear Lake last week, the Pirate boys ran well, beating district foes Bear Lake and Malad on the course they will see again during the district tournament.
Pocatello finished first, with 20 points, followed by Highland at 41. West Side took third with 89 points, Bear Lake fourth at 120, Malad fifth with 132 and Rockland sixth at 157.
Thursday, Oct. 1, the varsity squad will compete at the Dani Bates Invitational at the Canyon Springs Golf Course in Twin Falls. On Friday, Oct. 2, the JV team will be in Blackfoot at the Eastern Idaho Fairgrounds for the Snake River Invitational.
1., 9., 12, Brentan Noreen led the team with a nineth place finish at 17:59.21 followed by Bradyn Noreen who was 15th with a time of 18:56.80, Samuel Beutler was 16th (18:58.15), Brennon Winward 36th (20:34.18), Trevin Juhasz 37th (20:35.94), Sam Tolman 45th (21:00.92), Kaden Telford 47th (21:24.35), Preston Grimm 48th (21:26.76), Grant Clawson 55th (21:58.58), Spencer Patten 56th (22:01.69), Aaron Willis 57th (22:13.20), Nathan Housley 63rd (23:00.69), Tytus Christensen 72nd (23:46.10), and Matthew Housley 78th (25:33.15).