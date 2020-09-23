The West Side boys came in third at the Pirate Challenge on Sept. 17. They travel to Bear Lake on Friday, Sept. 25.
At their home meet the Pirates recorded 72 points for third place behind Pocatello at 15, and Soda Springs at 52. They outpaced Malad (124) and Bear Lake (131) who are both district competitors. American Falls took sixth at 176.
Brentan Noreen led the Pirates with a seventh place finish and a time of 17:15.22. Sam Beutler was 11th (17:47.53), Bradyn Noreen 12th (17:49.52), Kaden Telford 27th (19:42.70), Brennon Winward 32nd (20:14.95), Sam Tolman 34th (20:17.84), Trevin Juhasz 36th (20:22.84), Grant Clawson 41st (20:53.80), Grant Clawson 44th (20:53.80), Preston Grimm 52nd (22:08.64), Aaron Willis 56th (22:56.55), Tytus Christensen 58th (23:08.23), Matthew Housley 66th (25:56.66).