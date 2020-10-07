The Pirate harriers traveled to Twin Falls last week for the Dani Bates Invitational. They will attend the Bob Conley Invitational at the Portneuf Wellness Complex in Pocatello on Thursday, Oct. 8.
West Side finished 14th, with 325 points. Idaho Falls was first with 34, Pocatello second at 65 and district competitor Soda Springs third with 130.
Brentan Noreen led the Pirates running the course in 17:27.7 Bradyn Noreen was close behind at 17:50.3 and Samuel Beutler rounded out the top three West Side runners with 17:55.3. Brennon Winward (19:40.4), Trevin Juhasz (19:44.3) and Sam Tolman 19:54.4 also competed for the Pirates.