Three West Side High coaches were honored last week for excellence in coaching: Tyson Moser, Tyler Brown and Melinda Royer.
Moser received the 2020 2A State Football Coach of the Year award from the Idaho Coaches Association. His team had an undefeated record last year and a State football title.
Brown received the 2019-2020 5th District 2A Coach of the Year Award. His team won the district title, and were the state runners-up in basketball with a 2019-2020 record of 23 wins and four losses.
Royer received the 2020 2A State Volleyball Coach of the Year Award from the Idaho Coaches Association. Her team had a 29-4 win/loss record and won the state championship.
“We love, support and appreciate our coaches and the great examples they are to our youth on and off the courts and fields,” said WSHS Principal Tyler Telford.
“I would like to say that the single largest indicator of quality sports programs is exceptional coaches. The West Side School District has been very fortunate to have Coach Moser and Coach Brown for over 15 years. Their records and accomplishments speak rather clearly about their success. We are fortunate to have them on our staff,” said district superintendent Spencer Barzee.
”The administration is also appreciative of Mrs. Royer’s efforts with the volleyball team. Because of her efforts, they certainly had an unforgettable state championship season! Not only is Mrs. Royer an amazing coach, she is also an exceptional role model for her players,” said Barzee.