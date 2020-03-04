In January, West Side School District, Dayton, Idaho, started transitioning its school bus fleet to cleaner-burning alternatives with its two new propane-powered buses.
“Our area has some of the worst air quality in the nation,” said Spencer Barzee, district superintendent. “We are trying to do our part in helping with the air quality.”
The school district chose to replace two buses, or one-seventh of its fleet, with propane buses, purchased from Blue Bird’s dealership, Bryson Sales, in Washington State. Barzee said Bryson’s Hank Povey educated them on their reliability, and lower maintenance requirements and costs. Currently, the school district pays $.98 less per gallon of propane, as compared to diesel prices.
Although other alternative fuels combat air pollutants, Barzee said propane autogas buses were “more affordable and available. The grant reimbursement was better than with diesel, as well. Further, we like that propane won’t gel on us,” he said. “It’s still early, but all the reports from our drivers have been positive,” said Barzee. The district has been using the busses for about six weeks, he said.
West Side purchased Blue Bird Vision Propane school buses powered by a ROUSH CleanTech propane fuel system. The ultra-low emission buses are 90 percent cleaner than the Environmental Protection Agency’s strictest emissions standard — and the cleanest propane school bus on the road. In fact, 100 propane Vision Blue Bird buses emit fewer emissions than one 2007 or older diesel bus.
The district’s propane buses emit 1,100 fewer pounds of nitrogen oxides and 43 fewer pounds of particulate matter each year compared with the diesel buses they replaced. According to the EPA, exposure to nitrogen oxides can exacerbate health problems like asthma, bronchitis and other respiratory issues. In the developing lungs of children, asthma is particularly problematic because it’s a leading cause of absenteeism.
To conveniently fuel the buses, the school district installed an onsite propane station. Installing a propane autogas station costs less than any other fueling station, including gasoline and diesel.
The green Blue Bird logo signifies that an alternative fuel — propane autogas — fuels the buses. Propane autogas is the term used for propane when used for on-road transportation.