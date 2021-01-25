The West Side girls have one final regular season game on Friday, Jan. 29, at 7:30 p.m. Not only is it a conference game against Malad, but also senior night. The Pirates will honor their three seniors, Kajsia Fuller, Alaina Telford and Bailey Aston, and their parents before the tipoff.
The Lady Pirates split their conference games last week winning over Bear Lake on the road Jan. 21 but losing to Aberdeen at home on Jan. 22. The district tournament will begin Feb. 2.
West Side couldn’t quite generate enough offense to win last Friday against Aberdeen who was undefeated in conference play coming into the contest. Tied 10-10 at the end of the first quarter, the Pirates trailed by five at the half (15-20).
After the break the Pirates outscored Aberdeen 11-10 in the third but couldn’t hang on to that momentum in the fourth.
“We were missing shots that we usually make which allowed them to slow down the game,” said Coach Bob Sorensen. “We need to do a better job at execution when teams are physical on us. Kajsia (Fuller) had 10 rebounds and Natalie (Lemmon) had 9. We were 4/8 from free throw line which tells me that we were not aggressive enough getting to the basket. We played hard and I am proud of their desire I just need to do a better job of preparing them for the physical games.”
Limiting a team that consistently scores 50 plus points per game was a great defensive accomplishment but not enough. Trailing by four to start the fourth, West Side limited the Tigers to just eight points but were unable to capitalize on the other end and lost 29-38.
Sienna Fuller led the team with nine points followed by Jocie Phillips with seven, Kajsia with five, Lemmon four, Letti Phillips three and Timberly Dean one.
The Pirates took one from Bear Lake on the road Jan. 21. The 52-36 conference victory was that much sweeter after losing to the Bears at home earlier in the season.
After jumping out to a 23-7 lead the Pirates never looked back. They outscored Bear Lake in all but the third quarter where were outscored 8-10 but never trailed.
“We started off strong shooting the ball very well and never looked back,” said Sorensen. “Whenever they mounted a run my girls answered it right back. Jocie was truly amazing that game. Her command of the floor was the difference. The defense was good with Timber and Madi (Barzee) controlling Bear Lake's best player. Kajsia also pulled down 12 rebounds and 4 assists.”
Jocie Phillips led the Pirates with 14 points, while Sienna Fuller and Kajsia Fuller added 13 points each. Lemmon chipped in six, Telford four and Dean two.