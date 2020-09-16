The West Side girls are running well. They competed in the prestigious Tiger/Grizz Invitational on Sep. 12, at Freeman Park in Idaho Falls, which draws more than 30 teams. They host the Pirate Challenge at Beutler Middle School on Thursday, Sept. 17.
Aubrie Barzee led the Pirates with a second place finish and a time of 20:02.2 for a personal best. The future looks bright for the freshman who should continue to improve.
Ashlyn Willis took eighth for the Pirates with 21:28.5. Keziah Westover ran the course in 23:14.6, Eliza Olson 23:19.8, Sadie Waite 24:49.0, Alaina Telford 25:49.7 and Addie Hyde 26:33.7.
The cross-country team competed at the Weber County Fairgrounds on Sep. 4, in the Top of Utah Meet. “This is a challenging meet because they are competing against runners in some of the top 4A/5A schools in Utah,” said Coach Stacey Olsen.
Aubrie Barzee took home a 1st place finish with a time of 20:02.3 in the small school division, followed closely by Ashlyn Willis in 2nd place with a time of 21:13. Keziah Westover, Eliza Olson, and Sadie Waite each finished with impressive personal bests.
“This year their district competition is shaping up to be their biggest battle to date,” Olsen said. “Bear Lake, Soda Springs and Malad each have five strong runners completing their varsity rosters. West Side’s 3rd, 4th, and 5th place runners will become pivotal in the success of the team.”
“The girls are hungry to create an opportunity to win a trophy at the state meet for the first time in school’s history. They are training hard both physically, and mentally, to make that happen.”