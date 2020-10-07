The West Side Lady harriers traveled to Twin Falls last week. They will attend the Bob Conley Invitational at the Portneuf Wellness Complex in Pocatello on Thursday, Oct. 8.
At the Dani Bates Invitational in Twin Falls on Oct. 1. the lady Pirates ran solid races but finished 12th well behind district competitor Soda Springs. Soda finished fifth with 139 points to West Side’s 279. Idaho Falls won the meet with 66, Pocatello was second with 86 and Raft River third at 126.
Aubrie Barzee medaled in 8th place with a time of 19:57 a personal record leading the Pirate team. Ashlyn Willis finished in 21:09 in 23rd place. Keziah Westover ran a 22:42. Sadie Waite 24:23, Alaina Telford 24:47, Addie Hyde 27:20
The junior varsity team competed at the Snake River Invitational at the Eastern Idaho Fairgrounds. Raquel Gonzales, a foreign exchange student from Spain, completed her first race with a time of 28:30. Kelsey Gittins 31:18, Carey Sant 33:20, Kenzie Bingham 35:37