Of the seven grapplers West Side sent to the 2A State Championships in Nampa on Feb. 28-29, four were freshmen. One, Jed Hurren (98), survived Day 1 going 2-1 along with senior Zach Groll (182) and sophomore Connor Robinson (285). Though they did not place, the Pirates expect to be back next year that much stronger and more experienced.
Robinson dispatched his first opponent Ben Vaughn or Orofino, by fall at the 43 second mark. He was pinned by Riries’s Nick Gundersen at 2:33. Connor stayed alive by pinning Sawyer Kuvis from McCall-Donnelly in 2:46, but then was eliminated in a 7-0 loss by decision to Hunter Williams of New Plymouth.
Wildcard placer Zach Groll lost his opener by just one point going 7-8 against Danny Romander from Ririe. He bounced back to pin Ben Durfee of Grace in 2:29, and earned a 6-4 victory over Raft River’s Denzil Lloyd avoiding elimination. Salmon’s Colter Bennett had his number in the next round and Groll was pinned in 2:34, ending his season.
Hurren, who was also a wildcard, bounced back with back-to-back wins after losing in his opener to Caleb Shaw of New Plymouth by fall just under a minute in. A pin at 4:13 against Colton Battley from Challis in the next round kept him alive. He beat Cruz Estrada of North Fremont by decision 7-4 to move forward but was then eliminated by Ririe’s Austin Machen 7-0, by decision.
Tige Roberts (106) and Easton Shurtliff (138) both went 1-2 for the Pirates while Tayson Royer went 0-2, and Owen Cope did not compete.