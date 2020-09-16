The Pirate boys recently competed in the Tiger/Grizz and Top of Utah meets where they faced stiff competition. The Tiger/Grizz meet had over 30 schools in attendance and Top of Utah 15. West Side will host the Pirate challenge on Thursday, Sep. 19, at Beutler Middle School.
West Side boys XC results:
Tiger/Grizz Invitational 9/12
Brentan Noreen with 17:40.6 for ninth place, Samuel Beutler 18:43.8 (28th), Bradyn Noreen 18:53.3 (31st), Kaden Telford 20:22.7 (58th), Sam Tolman 21:02. (68th), Grant Clawson 21:24.5 (76th), Brennon Winward 21:30.1 (77th).
Top of Utah 9/6
Brentan Noreen was third with 17:22.1, Samuel Beutler took sixth (18:19.6), Bradyn Noreen seventh (18:28.2), Kaden Telford 11th (20:21.9), Sam Tolman 13th (20:47.7) and Preston Grimm,14th (23:59.9).