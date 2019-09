Despite the cold, brought on by wind and rain, the West Side Pirates shutdown the Ririe Bulldogs during their homecoming game Friday night, which was reigned over the 2019 royalty. (From left) Alyssa Crouch was named queen, Brinley Chatterton first attendant, Rudy Valles second attendant and Sunny Coats third attendant. They were escorted onto the field by their fathers: Troy Crouch, Jeff Chatterton and Jeremy Gunnell, Jarrod Barlow and Dick Coats.