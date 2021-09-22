The West Side Pirates hosted their Pirate Challenge cross-country meet on Sep. 17. They were planning to attend the Bob Firman Invitational in Boise on Sep. 24 but have arranged to compete in the Sunway Invitational in Twin Falls that day instead. The Firman meet was canceled for COVID-19 related issues.
At their home meet the Pirate boys placed second with 66 points. Pocatello was first with 22 and Soda Springs a close third at 63.
In seventh place was Samuel Beutler with a time of (18:22.68), Bradyn Noreen was 10th (18:33.69), Grant Clawson 14th (19:02.94), Kaden Telford 16th (19:38.42), Brennon Winward 19th (20:01.43), Aaron Willis20th (20:07.68), Jed Hurren 23rd (20:28.19), Preston Grimm 25th (20:34.18), Koby Telford 26th (20:35.19), Sam Tolman 32nd (21:04.68), Spencer Patten 34th (21:18.47), Corbin Thompson 39th (22:28.21), Tytus Christensen 44th (23:21.46), Jerry Barrientez 52 (26:04.68) and Matthew Housley 53rd (26:05.96).
The Lady Pirates took third place overall with 63 points. Pocatello was first overall with 26 and Soda Springs second with 48.
Johanna Ebert led the Pirates with a third place finish at 20:47.63. Aubrie Barzee was fourth at 21:02.14, Letti Phillips 17th (23:07.90), Eliza Olson 24th (23:46.40), Keziah Westover27th (24:46.17), Sienna Fuller 31st (26:47.88), Malen Crespo41st (28:21.41), Kenzie Bingham 44th (30:35.90), Kelsie Gittins 49th (32:30.88) and Imke Mackel 51st (33:25.64).