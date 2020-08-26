The atmosphere at the West Side School Board meeting for the month of August was again charged and tempestuous, though everyone was seated calmly and quietly enough.
A smaller and less dramatic topic was discussed before the main attraction of the evening. Rachel Madsen and Ashey White of SEI Tech Charter School reported on their eight-year relationship with the school district and update them on the certification of their cosmetology course. Requirements for a cosmetology school exceed those of other careers such as nursing, they said. At present the workshop is not accredited by the Idaho State Board of Cosmetology and will likely not be certified until October, although inspection of the facility will be held the week of August 24. Until the course can be certified the 14 students currently enrolled in the class will technically be in a Career Research Class on Cosmetology.
Following their report, patron Karen Naylor brought up the idea of a solid waste separation tank for the new septic lagoon. She explained to the board that she had found someone to install it for free if the board agreed to buy the tank. A number of weeks prior to the meeting she sent some information to school board chairman, Daniel Garner. Using this information the board contacted Forsgren Engineering, the firm that designed the entire project. The idea for a separation tank was scrapped because the solid waste material would be needed to ensure a healthy biome in the lagoon, otherwise ammonia would build up in the water, and that would definitely stink. Therefore, the school board made the decision to stick with the design approved by the Deparment of Environmental Quality (DEQ) and the recommendations from the engineering firm.
At the end of the meeting Naylor pressed the issue asking if the topic of a separation tank would be put on the September agenda. Sure in their answers to the concerns Naylor had raised about the issue the board denied her request and ended the meeting. Thwarted, Naylor angrily readdressed her research material, to which Chairman Garner pointed out that she had inadvertently made errors in her findings and had highlighted those areas for her inspection. This neither pacified her nor several members of the community there to support her.
Including Ronald Atkinson who said many of the homes in the area, including the one he was raised in, had nothing but an underground septic cavity that the household waste water would flow into and that it “never stunk." It was pointed out during the July special meeting in The Dahle Community center that the reason the lagoon was the best and only viable option is that Dayton is in what the DEQ terms a Nitrate Priority Area due the fact that the primary industry of the entire West Side is agriculture, and because for over a century the population has put its waste into the ground and pumping its drinking water out of of the ground. That can’t continue, they said.