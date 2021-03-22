The Supplemental Levy Election held on March 10, was discussed at the West Side School Board’s March meeting. The point was made by the board that thanks to the support by the patrons on the levy, the school district has not had to go into debt with a bond for as long as anyone can remember.
It is not known if ever that the school district has asked the patrons to support a bond. This particular levy is awarded on an annual basis and is for $90,000. This is not to be confused with the other levy the district uses called the Plant Facility Levy which is every five years and is for $40,000.
When comparing the combined levied and bonded amount in Fiscal Year 2019, out of 112 school districts, the West Side School had the lowest rate at $185 in the state of Idaho. The average for all school districts in the region 5 equated to over $1,446 per student.
The average for school districts similar in size (less than 1,000 students) equated to over $2,250 per student, and the average for all school districts in the State of Idaho equated to over $1,954 per student.
For the West Side School District, in 2013 the average levied dollar per student was $205 and in 2019 it was $185. Even though the levied dollars stayed the same, the amount per student decreased because the school district’s student enrollment increased.
In the wild early days of the COVID-19 Pandemic, spring of 2020, Governor Brad Little unilaterally issued a statement where school districts would receive a 5% cut for that school year. This decision however was not ratified by the legislators as the state’s economy was much stronger than anticipated. This has resulted in an estimated surplus of nearly $600 million by June 2021.
It was noted that the Business Professionals of America participants from West Side placed in 21 events. The next highest competitor was Rockland High who placed in 16 events.