The December West Side School board meeting passed by so quick if you blinked you might have missed it.
The board first addressed the timing of the nutrition break for the students next year with the four day school week. The preliminary plan the board came up with is that the middle school students will eat at nine and the high school students will eat at 10 a.m., the hope being that with the high school students eating lunch later, too, it will all even out. There was a brief period of concern as some middle school students are taking classes at the high school during those periods. The board decided to empower Superintendent Spencer Barzee to alter the nutrition break schedule should he feel the need.
At the end of the meeting the board took a brief tour of the new addition to Beutler Middle School. The addition has taken $700,000 of the $2,000,000 budget set aside for it. The framing of the classrooms and a preliminary stairway have been completed. The board added an additional $1,000,000 to the budget. It will cover the costs of sheet rock, the furnaces, the ductwork, the carpet, the paint, the furniture, and the computers, the lights, all the electrical materials, and everything else that is needed to finish the building, said Superintendent Barzee.
In conclusion the board welcomed the new English teacher, Mrs. Dawn Rudd.