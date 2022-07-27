Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

The July West Side school board meeting was pretty standard for an institution that takes the summer off, lots and lots of policy reviews.

The first policy up for review and tweaking was various parts of the middle school student handbook. These changes included the process for tardy makeup, lunchtime phone usage and especially the dress code for PE.

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you