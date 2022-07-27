The July West Side school board meeting was pretty standard for an institution that takes the summer off, lots and lots of policy reviews.
The first policy up for review and tweaking was various parts of the middle school student handbook. These changes included the process for tardy makeup, lunchtime phone usage and especially the dress code for PE.
The current issue with the dress code is distressed denim. For those of you older people out there, those are the $300 jeans that look like they’re about to completely disintegrate. The board took a few minutes to discuss past issues with modifying the dress code, especially jeggings, leggings that look like jeans. But that fashion fad passed years ago and the board is certain the dress code will have to be updated again to compensate for the fickle whims of fashion. The issue has been tabled until August.
The next policy was the state mandated policy review, long story short the board discussed it then rubber stamped the thing and moved on.
The third policy was the illegal substance policy. The changes made to the policy are as follows: Law enforcement will be contacted after the first offense. The offending student may have to serve an in school suspension. Starting at grade eight student athletes will be required to take drug tests for nicotine.
Infringements during extracurricular activities and those during normal school hours will be handled separately. Students are allowed one voluntary confession exemption per year provided they confess before the drug test is announced. Any positive test will result in a one event suspension minimum. The student will have to complete a Life Skill course with a mentor agreed upon by the student, their parents and student athlete.
The fourth policy proved to be the biggest of the evening: picking a valedictorian. The terms that were decided on for valedictorian at West Side high school are that the student must have a 4.0 GPA and a minimum of 25 college credits. If no student has a 4.0 GPA then the highest will be valedictorian, this may also result in years with multiple valedictorians.
The board decided to follow Principal Tyler Telford’s advice and no longer use the ACT as a measure of academic worth, since many universities are disregarding it concerning admittance due to the evidence that it has little to no impact on a student’s future earning potential. Though Telford did take a moment to admit to a bit of hypocrisy, as he plans to encourage future students to take the ACT to help bolster the school’s reputation.