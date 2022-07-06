The June meeting of the West Side school board had two themes, those of comparison and balance.
The first issue of the evening revolved around valedictorians and the problem of selecting just one. The problem boiled down to the old apple vs. orange debate. In previous years the valedictorian was chosen through a combination of GPA and ACT score; however, many students are also taking college level courses, which don’t count toward high school GPA, and the ACT is starting to fall out of favor as a college acceptance indicator so it doesn’t count for as much anymore. So the board discussed it for a time, but no actions were taken as they have a while before the next valedictorian needs to be selected.
The next major issue was the new drug policy. The 2021-22 school year was the first time the district will be testing for nicotine products. The board is concerned that the addiction of nicotine will make the current drug code too harsh and may over-punish students for a moment of youthful carelessness.
There were two plans for the board to consider: one lengthy and bureaucratic, and one short and “black and white.” The lengthy one states that after a positive drug test the student will have to miss at least week of extracurricular activities, unless the coach feels that the athlete needs to miss more than one week. An athlete must provide a negative test to be reinstated to the activity. Also, harder substances equal harder punishments — test positive for controlled substances and you are in way deeper trouble than just vaping.
The proposed short policy says that first and second offenses for nicotine and alcohol are both two weeks, with harder substances being four weeks on the second offense.
The concern with the changes to the drug policy is that if they are too lenient, some people will just blow past the punishment and not learn their lesson, but too strict and they could leave that child with nothing but the drugs for company. How do you balance for the student who just tried vaping the one time and the student who is a hardcore smoker, the student who is addicted but earnestly trying to get clean versus the one who is just giving the school board their middle finger? At present the school board is working to integrate the two policies into one and will review it in July for fine tuning.
In other news, school lunch is no longer free. The federal COVID money has run out, and the new prices for the 22-23 school year are: Lee Elementary, $2.75; Beutler Middle School, $3; high school, $3; adult lunch, $4.35; and milk price, 45 cents.
No, the school board isn’t happy about it, but that is the price demanded by the market and required by the state lunch program, so it begrudgingly passed.
Also, schools are now able to have requirements for graduation above the state’s minimum requirements.