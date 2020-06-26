West Side School District took advantage of the extensive use of technology during the last term of the last school year and posted a short video welcoming students back to their classrooms this fall.
Although the extent of their ability to do that may change, district leaders wanted students to know that their teachers, coaches and administrators are planning for the new school year to be held in classes, not online, said Spencer Barzee, district superintendent. Precautions will be taken to keep the environment healthy in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We as teachers now that our students learn achieve and do their best when they attend classes right here, with us.
Not only was the video intended to confirm the district's plan for live, in-class learning, but to let students know that their teachers miss them.
"You are very important part of the Pirate family. We are here because of you," states Barzee in the 2.5 minute video, which was released on Thursday, June 25.