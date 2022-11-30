Support Local Journalism

West Side School District has announced its policy for free and reduced-price meals for children unable to pay the full price for lunch meals served under the National School Lunch Program. Each school and the office in the district has a copy of the policy, which may be reviewed by any interested party.

Harold B. Lee Elementary, Beutler Middle School and West Side High School are participating in the National School Lunch and Free Provision 2 Breakfast programs.


