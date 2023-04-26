...FLOOD ADVISORY FOR SNOWMELT NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM MDT
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues.
* WHERE...Franklin County in southeast Idaho.
* WHEN...Until 300 PM MDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
Streams and creeks running high. Water over a few back roadways.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 119 PM MDT, Local law enforcement and emergency management
personnel reported that minor flooding due to snowmelt
continues across the advisory area. Many fields have standing
water, creeks and streams are running high, and a few back
roads are affected.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Preston, Franklin, Oneida Narrows Reservoir, Thatcher,
Dayton, Weston, Clifton, Oxford, Riverdale, Mink Creek,
Whitney, Mapleton and Emmigrant Summit.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.
&&
The Lady Pirates have been fortunate that their fields have been playable when others have not. They play at home all this week starting with Preston today, Wednesday, Apr. 26, at 4 p.m. Malad comes to town on Thursday, Apr. 27 at 4 p.m. and West Side hosts a doubleheader with Ririe on Friday, Apr. 28 also at 4 p.m.
In Malad at the Scott Ray tournament over the weekend West Side lost to West Jefferson 2-8 and beat American falls 17-2.
At home on Apr. 20 the Lady Pirates lost to Bear Lake 3-10 but beat Soda Springs 18-2 at home on Apr. 18.
