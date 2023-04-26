Support Local Journalism

The Lady Pirates have been fortunate that their fields have been playable when others have not. They play at home all this week starting with Preston today, Wednesday, Apr. 26, at 4 p.m. Malad comes to town on Thursday, Apr. 27 at 4 p.m. and West Side hosts a doubleheader with Ririe on Friday, Apr. 28 also at 4 p.m.

In Malad at the Scott Ray tournament over the weekend West Side lost to West Jefferson 2-8 and beat American falls 17-2.


