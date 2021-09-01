Support Local Journalism

West Side and Preston both participated against 10 other teams at the Cokeville Volleyball Tournament in Wyoming.

Preston gained valuable experience for their new varsity players after graduating strong senior players.

West Side ended up taking second place to Mountain View, Wyoming. 

On Wednesday, Sept. 1, PHS travels to Hillcrest to play at 7 p.m. 

Next up for the Lady Pirates is a game at Bear River High School in Garland, Utah on Thursday, Sept. 2, at 6 p.m.

The scores for the Cokeville tournament were as follows:

Skyline: 17-25, 25-20, 20-25 and 11-25

Highland: 11-25, 12-25 and 13-25

Star Valley: 20-25, 23-25 and 20-25

Lyman: 17-25, 15-25 and 15-25

West Side: 21-25, 15-25 and 18-25

Star Valley JV: 16-25, 25-22, 25-17, 22-25 and 9-15

Green River: 21-25, 25-15, 25-20 and 25-17

