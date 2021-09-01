WS takes second at Cokeville tournament By TERESA CHIPMAN Citizen sports writer Teresa Chipman Citizen sports writer/Production Author email Sep 1, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save West Side and Preston both participated against 10 other teams at the Cokeville Volleyball Tournament in Wyoming.Preston gained valuable experience for their new varsity players after graduating strong senior players.West Side ended up taking second place to Mountain View, Wyoming. × Advertisement On Wednesday, Sept. 1, PHS travels to Hillcrest to play at 7 p.m. Next up for the Lady Pirates is a game at Bear River High School in Garland, Utah on Thursday, Sept. 2, at 6 p.m.The scores for the Cokeville tournament were as follows:Skyline: 17-25, 25-20, 20-25 and 11-25 Story continues below video Highland: 11-25, 12-25 and 13-25Star Valley: 20-25, 23-25 and 20-25Lyman: 17-25, 15-25 and 15-25West Side: 21-25, 15-25 and 18-25Star Valley JV: 16-25, 25-22, 25-17, 22-25 and 9-15Green River: 21-25, 25-15, 25-20 and 25-17 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Volleyball Cokeville Tournament Player Sport Tournament Experience Preston Valley Jv West Side Phs Wyoming Varsity Cokeville Volleyball Tournament Garland Utah Teresa Chipman Citizen sports writer/Production Author email Follow Teresa Chipman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments. Recommended for you News Trending Today Utah’s Mia Love will join ‘The View’ Locally founded Crumbl cookie company stuns with 93% growth in sales Here’s what happened to Utah’s vaccination rates after LDS Church leaders told members to get their shots Youth infusion: Arrival of USU students each fall changes Logan 'vibe' USU to require COVID-19 vaccine