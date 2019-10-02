The Pirates will join the Indians and many other schools from around Idaho in the Bob Conley Invite on Thursday, Oct. 3, in Pocatello.
At the Pirate Challenge in Dayton, on Sept. 26, the Pirates faced stiff competition from Pocatello High, which won the meet with 17 points. The Pirates came in second with 52 points, Bear Lake third at 100 points, and Malad fourth with 109. Grace and American Falls took fifth and sixth with 126 and 153 respectively.
Jacob Moffat took fourth overall with a time of 17:06.11. Brentan Noreen was tenth with a time of 18:05.95, Bradyn Noreen 15th at 19:05.88, Gideon Beutler 17th at 19:21.88 and Alex Winward 18th at 19:24.58. Other Pirate times were Samuel Beutler at 19:33.03, Hyrum Tolman at 21:14.16, Brennon Winward at 21:15.17, Grant Clawson at 21:30.31, Kaden Telford at 21:42.22, Preston Grimm at 22:19.27, Spencer Patten at 22:34.53, Trevin Juhasz at 23:10.94, Sam Tolman at 23:23.47, Tytus Christensen at 24:17.52 and Drake Buttars at 24:36.97.
The Lady Pirates took third place with 51 points, behind first place Bear Lake which scored 33, and second place Pocatello which was at 45. Malad took fourth with 107 points and Grace fifth, with 130.
Natalia Lewis led the Pirates with a fourth place finish and a time of 20:43.23. Ashlyn Willis was eighth at 21:39.34, Christina Tripp ninth at 22:09.28, Eliza Olson 14th at 23:25.22 and Lili Klinkhammer 16th at 23:54.72. Three other Pirates also recorded times in the varsity division for West Side: Alaina Telford at 25:08.59, Sadie Waite at 26:39.16 and Seina Shinabukuro at 28:03.19.