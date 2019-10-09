The Pirate cross-country teams will run at Firth on Wednesday, Oct. 9 at the Firth Cross Country Invitational.
Last week, the West Side girls had a successful meet at the Bob Conley invitational. The team took fourth overall in the varsity B division.
“Ashlyn Willis earned a sixth place medal with a time of 20:03,” said Coach Stacey Olsen. “Teammate Natalia Lewis also received a medal finishing in the 12th spot with a time of 20:21. Senior, Christina Tripp, set a personal record with a time of 21:20. Rounding out the top five, and finishing together, were Eliza Olson and Lili Klinkhammer both finishing with personal records at 22:35.”
Jacob Moffat ran the Bob Conley course in 16:49.7 for eighth place and teammate Brentan Noreen was 17th with 17:22.4. Bradyn Noreen ran it in 18:39.8, Alex Winward 18:52.2, Samuel Beutler 18:53.4, Gideon Beutler 18:57.1 and Hyrum Tolman 21:07.1.