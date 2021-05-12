Support Local Journalism

The West Side track team fared well at the Bear Lake Invitational on May 6, setting several personal records.

The boys won the meet taking first overall with a team score of 151.66 followed by Soda Springs at 107 and Grace with 89.

The Girls were second overall with a team score of 130.5 behind Soda Springs who won with 147.5 points. Bear Lake took third with 114.

It was a good preview for the upcoming 2A District 5 meet as Bear Lake, Malad and Soda Springs all participated. The district meet is this afternoon, May 12, at Soda Springs High School.

Boys Results

100 Meters 3rd Bryler Shurtliff 11.42a Personal Record (PR)

200 Meters 1st Bryler Shurtliff 22.74aPR

200 Meters 4th Josh Reeder 23.44aPR

400 Meters 3rd Parker Moser 54.45aPR

800 Meters 1st Josh Reeder 2:02.51a Season Record

110m Hurdles 3rd Easton Henderson 16.16aPR

110m Hurdles 6th Brennon Winward 17.58aPR

300m Hurdles 1st Easton Henderson 41.99aPR

300m Hurdles 5th Jaxon England 43.44aPR

4x100 Relay 2nd Easton Henderson, J.D. Floyd, Hayden Robinson, Cage Brokens 46.79a

4x200 Relay 2nd Josh Reeder, Jaxon England, Brentan Noreen, Cage Brokens 1:34.62a

SMR 200-200-400-800m 2nd Easton Henderson, Cage Brokens, Parker Moser, Brentan Noreen 3:48.62a

SMR 200-200-400-800m 6th Jaxon Olson, Ryker Morgan, Tanner Smith, Preston Grimm 4:45.21a

Shot Put 1st Andrew Olinger 44-11.00PR

Discus 1st Andrew Olinger 129-04

High Jump 2nd Hayden Robinson 5-10.00

Pole Vault 3rd Easton Shurtliff 10-06.00PR

Pole Vault 5th Owen Nielsen 10-00.00

Pole Vault 6th Colten Gundersen 10-00.00PR

Long Jump 1st Bryler Shurtliff 20-09.00PR

Long Jump 3rd Jaxon England 19-06.75SR

Triple Jump 1st Hayden Robinson 41-09.50PR

Girls results

100 Meters 5th Timberly Dean 14.47aPR

200 Meters 6th Timberly Dean 29.70aPR

400 Meters 2nd Ashlyn Willis 1:02.55a

400 Meters 4th Aubrie Barzee 1:04.74aPR

100m Hurdles 1st Letti Phillips 17.46aPR

100m Hurdles 4th Chloe Keller 17.79a

300m Hurdles 1st Letti Phillips 49.50a

300m Hurdles 3rd Marissa Clawson 52.96a

300m Hurdles 4th Chloe Keller 53.64aPR

4x100 Relay 3rd Chloe Keller, Timberly Dean, Jocie Phillips, Audry Gundersen 56.13a

4x200 Relay 2nd Madalyn Barzee, Marissa Clawson, Jocie Phillips, Ashlyn Willis 1:53.57a

4x400 Relay 1st Aubrie Barzee, Timberly Dean, Letti Phillips, Madalyn Barzee 4:32.26a

4x400 Relay 3rd Eliza Olson, Savannah Thompsen, Sadie Waite, Izabell Eldredge 4:58.72a

SMR 100-100-200-400m 3rd Chloe Keller, Jocie Phillips, Letti Phillips, Aubrie Barzee 1:59.38a

Shot Put 6th Savannah Thompsen 26-04.50

High Jump 5th Natalie Lemmon 4-04.00

Pole Vault 1st Madalyn Barzee 8-06.00PR

Pole Vault 2nd Kynlee Beckstead 8-00.00

Pole Vault 2nd Alaina Telford 8-00.00PR

Pole Vault 4th Jocie Phillips 8-00.00SR

Long Jump 4th Natalie Lemmon 14-05.75PR

