The West Side Invitational on April 15, was a success for the Pirates who took the top spot on the boys side and third place on the girls side. Many had personal records at the nine team meet. Their next event is the Preston track meet this afternoon (April 21, beginning at 4 p.m. They will also attend the Pocatello DirectComm Invitational on Friday, April 23 at 12 p.m. and the Sky View Invitational on Saturday, April 24 at 9 a.m.
Boys Results
100 Meters Bryler Shurtliff 2nd 11.52PR
200 Meters Bryler Shurtliff 1st 23.33PR
200 Meters Brentan Noreen 3rd 24.73PR
400 Meters Josh Reeder 1st 53.35
400 Meters J.D. Floyd 3rd 57.23PR
800 Meters Brentan Noreen 1st 2:09.12PR
800 Meters Parker Moser 2nd 2:10.84PR
1600 Meters Bradyn Noreen 4th 5:05.04PR
1600 Meters Parker Moser 5th 5:15.60PR
1600 Meters Samuel Beutler 6th 5:19.66
3200 Meters Samuel Beutler 5th 11:27.64PR
110m Hurdles - 39" Easton Henderson 2nd 16.79
110m Hurdles - 39" Brennon Winward 7th 19.50PR
300m Hurdles - 36" Easton Henderson 1st 43.05
300m Hurdles - 36" Jaxon England 3rd 44.62PR
300m Hurdles - 36" Brennon Winward 9th 48.48PR
4x100 Relay 5th Owen Nielsen, Andrew Olinger, Hayden Robinson, Colten Gundersen 49.75
4x200 Relay 1st Hayden Robinson, Josh Reeder, J.D. Floyd, Parker Moser 1:38.55
4x200 Relay 6th Brentan Noreen, Trevin Juhasz, Jaxon Olson, Tanner Smith 1:45.74
4x400 Relay 2nd Josh Reeder, Easton Henderson, J.D. Floyd, Jaxon England, 3:42.48
4x400 Relay 4th Brentan Noreen, Brennon Winward, Bradyn Noreen, Tanner Smith 3:57.26
SMR 200-200-400-800m 1st Parker Moser, Easton Henderson, Jaxon England, Josh Reeder 3:54.74
SMR 200-200-400-800m 6th Jaxon Olson, Cameron Ford, Tanner Smith, Preston Grimm 4:36.70
SMR 200-200-400-800m 7th Brady Aston, Justin Egley, Ishmael Santos, Aaron Willis 4:52.75
Shot Put 1st Andrew Olinger 42-06.00
Discus 1st Andrew Olinger 119-04
Discus 10th Arron McDaniel 90-05
High Jump Bryler Shurtliff 2nd 5-10.00
High Jump Hayden Robinson 2nd 5-10.00PR
Pole Vault Owen Nielsen 7th 8-06.00SR
Pole Vault Preston Grimm 9th 8-00.00
Pole Vault Colten Gundersen 9th 8-00.00
Long Jump Jaxon England 2nd 19-06.25SR
Long Jump Bryler Shurtliff 3rd 19-03.00
Triple Jump Hayden Robinson 1st 40-01.50PR
Triple Jump J.D. Floyd 5th 37-09.50PR
Girls results:
400 Meters Madalyn Barzee 3rd 1:04.32SR
800 Meters Eliza Olson 5th 2:48.29PR
1600 Meters Aubrie Barzee 1st 5:38.64PR
1600 Meters Ashlyn Willis 4th 5:49.96PR
100m Hurdles - 33" Letti Phillips 2nd 17.91PR
100m Hurdles - 33" Chloe Keller 3rd 17.93SR
300m Hurdles - 30" Letti Phillips 1st 49.61PR
300m Hurdles - 30" Marissa Clawson 9th 55.32PR
4x100 Relay 4th Chloe Keller, Kynlee Beckstead, Marissa Clawson, Audry Gundersen 58.96
4x200 Relay 4th Madalyn Barzee, Marissa Clawson, Kynlee Beckstead, Audry Gundersen 1:59.06
4x400 Relay 1st Madalyn Barzee, Aubrie Barzee, Ashlyn Willis, Letti Phillips 4:21.46
SMR 100-100-200-400m 3rd Chloe Keller, Audry Gundersen, Letti Phillips, Ashlyn Willis 1:58.43
Shot Put Savannah Thompsen 8th 27-00.00PR
Shot Put Sydney Thain 10th 23-09.50
Pole Vault Alaina Telford 1st 7-06.00
Pole Vault Madalyn Barzee 3rd 7-00.00
Pole Vault Kynlee Beckstead 4th 7-00.00
Pole Vault Aubrie Barzee 5th 6-06.00PR
Long Jump Chloe Keller 4th 14-03.50PR
Long Jump Natalie Lemmon 10th 13-04.00
Triple Jump Natalie Lemmon 6th 29-04.00PR
Triple Jump Marissa Clawson 10th 27-05.50PR