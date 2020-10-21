After a successful Senior Night against Malad on Oct. 15, the Lady Pirates are hosting the 2A District 5 volleyball tournament. They play Bear Lake on Wednesday, Oct. 21 at 6 p.m. A win sends them to the championship game on Friday, Oct. 23. at 6 p.m. and a loss will have them playing a second match at 8 p.m. on Oct. 21. The top two seeds go to state.
The Pirates opened the tournament with a victory over fifth seeded Aberdeen in three straight sets 25-11, 25-8, 25-4 on Oct. 18.
“My girls played well against Aberdeen and are looking forward to our game against the Bear Lake Bears,” said Coach Melinda Royer. West side split with the Bears during the regular season.
Day two of the tournament is on Oct. 21, with West Side playing Bear Lake.
The Lady Pirates swept Malad at home, 25-18, 25-23, 25-14 in the final game of the regular season Oct 15 and Soda Springs 25-17, 25-15, 25-12 on Oct. 13 on the road. “We played the net well and served tough,” said Royer of the match.
The Pirates finished in a tie with Bear Lake, but won the tie-breaker because of their victory over Preston this season.
It was especially sweet for the coach. She began coaching the seniors when they were in the eighth grade, was their freshman coach and took over as the varsity coach when they were sophomores. Seniors Sydnie Thain, TyLene Royer, Kajsia Fuller and Emma Mariscal were honored before the match Thursday.
“I’m really proud of all four seniors,” coach Royer said. “They have been stuck with me for a long time. They have really progressed well and are great girls.”
West Side doesn’t want to get ahead of themselves, but this team does want to make some noise at state.
“We are so ready for the district tournament,” said Fuller, who had six kills and a block in the win Thursday. “We have bonded well as a team. We were a family right from the beginning. We all hold each other accountable and expect the best of each other and ourselves. That helps us stay grounded.”
Five different Pirates had at least six kills against the Dragons. Junior Jessica Mariscal led the way with 14 finishers. Sophomore Abigail Fuller added 10 kills. While Thain and Emma Mariscal each had eight kills. Thain also had two blocks.
“They all really played well,” coach Royer said. “They served well, they passed well, they played the net well. They definitely were aggressive at the net.”
West Side did serve up six aces on the night. Junior Madalyn Barzee had three, while sophomore Laney Beckstead had two.
Jessica Mariscal heated up early as she had four straight kills to spark a 5-0 surge early in the opening set. The junior had six kills in the first set as the hosts never trailed after giving up the first point. Emma Mariscal finished it off with a kill.
The second set was much tighter as there were seven ties and three lead changes. It was 23-23 when West Side called a timeout as Malad freshman Hallie Horsley got hot with nine kills in the set. She had 14 kills for the match.
A kill by Emma Mariscal out of the timeout gave the Pirates the lead for good. The senior then once again finished the set by winning a joust.
The third set was all Pirates. With Jessica Mariscal serving, the hosts reeled off nine straight points to take a commanding 10-1 lead. West Side built a 21-6 advantage after a 6-0 run with Barzee serving. Kajsia Fuller swatted home the final point on a kill that kissed the back line.
“We have all the pieces to win at state, we’ve just got to go put it together now,” Kajsia Fuller said.
“I feel like we are peaking at the right time,” coach Royer said.