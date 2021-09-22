Support Local Journalism

The Lady Pirates have been very successful so far this season, filling their schedule with multiple wins. They travel to Bear Lake today, Wednesday, Sep. 22 for an important conference game at 7 p.m.

The defending state champions picked up two more wins at home on Sep. 18 with decisive victories in three sets each over Marsh Valley (25-13, 25-10, 25-19) and Preston (25-14, 25-12, 25-15).

At home against Malad on Sep. 16 the Lady Pirates won in three 25-17, 25-20, 25-12 and at Soda Springs on Sep 15 they got a conference win over the Cardinals in three 25-12, 25-15, 25-14.

