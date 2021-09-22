WS volleyball going strong By TERESA CHIPMAN Citizen sports writer Teresa Chipman Citizen sports writer/Production Author email Sep 22, 2021 45 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Lady Pirates have been very successful so far this season, filling their schedule with multiple wins. They travel to Bear Lake today, Wednesday, Sep. 22 for an important conference game at 7 p.m.The defending state champions picked up two more wins at home on Sep. 18 with decisive victories in three sets each over Marsh Valley (25-13, 25-10, 25-19) and Preston (25-14, 25-12, 25-15). At home against Malad on Sep. 16 the Lady Pirates won in three 25-17, 25-20, 25-12 and at Soda Springs on Sep 15 they got a conference win over the Cardinals in three 25-12, 25-15, 25-14. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Pirates Win Champion Sport Victory Marsh Valley Bear Lake Game Teresa Chipman Citizen sports writer/Production Author email Follow Teresa Chipman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments. Recommended for you News Trending Today Hyrum resident: Junk cars were placed to stabilize Hyrum Reservoir bank in '50s — they just didn't Ground cleared for large FedEx shipping center in Logan VIDEO: Farmers line road with ag equipment for Newton man's funeral Bear River Health Dept. issues public health order for by-class test-to-stay in elementary schools 'Day-biting' mosquito causes trouble in Cache Valley