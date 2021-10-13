With just one volleyball match left in the regular season the West Side Lady Pirates continue to hold the number one spot in the district despite losing a match on the road to Malad Oct. 6.
Their final contest before the 2A district 5 tournament will be at home against Aberdeen on Thursday, Oct. 14 at 7 p.m. West Side will honor the seniors and their parents before the match. The district tournament will begin on Saturday, Oct. 16, at the highest seed gym with matches at 2, 4, 6 and 8 p.m. Seeding will not be finalized until after the Oct. 7 matches, but if West Side defeats Aberdeen they will secure the top seed and host the tournament.
The Lady Pirates bounced back from their loss to Malad with a critical win at home over Bear Lake in three: 25-21, 25-22, 25-22 on Oct. 7. Though each set was close West Side dug in and prevailed to maintain their place in the district standings.
The thing about winning streaks is that they all come to an end at some point. Though West Side would rather have won, their loss in five to a good Malad team on the road Oct. 6, will help them be more prepared for the district tournament. Better to suffer that loss now than when a title is on the line.
“They are good,” said Coach Melinda Royer. Combine that with “an off night” and it added up to one of West Side’s few losses this season. The Pirates took the first set 30-28, but lost the second and third 23-25 and 21-25. They rallied in the fourth set and won it 25-13 tying the match at 2-2. The final set ended with a loss 6-15 breaking the tie in Malad’s favor.