The Lady Pirates split their matches last week with a win over Grace and a loss to Bear River. They do not play again until Sep. 16, which will be at Bear Lake.
Coach Melinda Royer was proud of how her team played against the larger Bear River, Utah school on Sep. 3. The sets were all close and West Side took it all the way to the fifth set. Scores were 21-25, 25-17, 20-25, 26-24 and 12-15.
Laney Beckstead and Abby Fuller led defensively with 15 digs apiece and Madelyn Barzee added 14. Kajsia Fuller had nine kills. Jesse Mariscal and Sydnie Thain added eight each. The team together had eight aces on the night.
“I’m proud of the girls and the hard fought battle against Bear River,” Royer said. “It’s good to come out and play five games against a school that is that much larger than us. They played well, they played aggressive when they needed to play aggressive and that is what we are coaching them to do.”
“Our blocking has really improved and they had some great hitters we had to defend against so it was great to see that,” said Royer. “I’d like to see us have better service receives and we seemed to run out of steam there at the end on our serves, but they battled hard. They are a great group of girls.”
In Grace on Sep. 2, the Pirates won in three in a very similar contest to the first match against the Grizzlies. Though it isn’t a conference game, the growth and confidence gained from such games is invaluable.
“Our serve receive and serving were better in that game which makes hitting better as well,” Coach Royer said. “We really did a great job and played well as a team. I think we are really just starting to gel.”