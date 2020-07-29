The July West Side School Board meeting had many points of interest. The first was immediately obvious: the record attendance. All six of the socially distanced seats were filled. In the aftermath of the public meeting regarding the district’s plans to build a cesspool on the school property the day before, it was hardly surprising. Despite that, the lagoon was not on the agenda that night.
The district has made an effort to utilize ALEK, an online math curriculum, monitored by a Joseph Grimm. If a student scores high enough through this system the student can instead jump ahead to the next class level.
The front of the Dahle Performing Arts Center just got some sprucing up thanks to a grant for which Bracken Henderson applied. He did all of the work including writing the grant. It was intended that the work would be partially completed by the West Side Biology class, but their assistance was limited because of the virus.
The cherry on top of the district’s news was the donation of a slightly used John Deere lawn mower. It has about 100 hours on it. Jeff and Jen Johnson donated it to the school after they moved to Raft River.
The latest addition to the faculty, Mr. Richard Condie, introduced himself. He will be the new English teacher. Previously he had been working in the English Department and serving as the athletic director of the Grace School District. The board was grateful to have him, remarking that English teachers can be hard to find.
It was then that the school board moved onto the major issue of the night: accepting Brad Nielson’s resignation and the appointment of Nathan Lott to fill the position. Nielson was recently hired by the school district as the business manager. Lott will finish Nielson’s term.
After that came the subject of the Coronavirus Contingency Plans. The school year will begin as normal with a regular schedule for both classes and busses. The plans the board spoke on were for if the spread of COVID-19 comes to the West Side Area. There were two options that the board considered, both would divide the student population into two groups, Option 1 was to have the students take full days in class but to have on and off days, while Option 2 was to have the students come every day, but have one group in the morning and the other in the afternoon. The school board agreed to go with Option 2 as a tentative plan based upon any unknown future needs that could surface. This option was not only the most popular option with the board but more importantly, the parents. The board also discussed the creation of a quarantine room for students who display a fever or other symptoms to be sequestered from the general student population until a parent or guardian could be contacted.