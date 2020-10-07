The Lady Pirates had a strong week that culminated in winning the Malad tournament. They host Aberdeen on Thursday, Oct. 8, at 7 p.m. and travel to Soda Springs Wednesday, Oct. 14, vs Soda Springs at Soda Springs at 5 p.m.
At the Malad tournament on Oct. 2-3, West Side won all their matches on Friday placing them in the gold bracket. They beat Soda Springs 25-15, 25-14, North Fremont 25-14, 25-13 and Bear River 25-17, 25-16.
On Saturday they started off with a win against Malad 25-15, 10-25, 15-10 and defeated Bear River again 25-21, 21-25, 15-7. The championship round was between the Pirates and Bear River, which they won 25-20, 23-25, 16-14.
“Earlier in the season Bear River is the one team that we had lost to, so it was nice to pick up a win three times against them,” said Coach Melinda Royer.
West Side lost at home to Bear Lake on Oct. 1, in three 15-25, 24-26, 23-25. After beating the Bears earlier in the season it was a disappointing loss for the Pirates.
“It was a hard night,” said Coach Royer whose team has lost very few matches this season. “We had an off night,” she said.
Madalyn Barzee had 30 digs. Jesse Mariscal led the team on offense with nine kills and Abby Fuller had eight.
The Lady Pirates took care of business on the road with a win over Malad on Sept. 30 in three sets 29-27, 25-18, 18-25, 25-17.
Kajsia Fuller recorded 15 kills and Jesse Mariscal 10. Abbey Fuller served up six aces for West Side.
It was “a good night to be a Pirate!” said Royer. West Side has now beaten every team in their district at least once, putting them in good position for the upcoming district tournament.