Susan Yardley was unanimously approved as a new district trustee at the August meeting of the Preston School Board of Trustees.
Yardley “has graciously said yes,” to the district’s invitation to be on the board after trustees realized that Zan Bowles, who was appointed earlier this summer to the position, actually lives in the district’s zone four instead of zone five for which he was appointed to represent.
Yardley was a candidate when Bowles was appointed.
“We really appreciate Mrs. Yardley stepping into this position,” said trustee chairman, Joy Christensen. She will be sworn into the position during the board’s September meeting.
Bowles has been asked by the district if he will serve on a committee appointed to advise the district on updating the current high school building.
New teacher
Tim Tanner was introduced to the district as a new fifth grade teacher at Oakwood Elementary. Tanner has been a principal in Fremont County for the last three years, and said he is excited to be back where he started 27 years ago, in the classroom. His recent marriage brought him to Richmond, Utah.
COVID-19 protocol
Trustees spent a considerable amount of time discussing the board’s role in determining protocol for returning to school in light of concerns that the Delta variant of COVID-19 is causing higher numbers.
Franklin County Medical Center reported 16 positive cases between Aug. 8 and Aug. 14. Between Aug. 17 and Aug 23, Southeast Idaho Public Health reported 10 confirmed cases and 10 probable cases, and among them, two deaths. One death was a man in his 80s and the other was a woman in her 60s.
The district recommends that students, staff and administration wear masks, but is not mandating them. In reviewing statistics from Preston High School alone last year, it was noted that 500 students were sent home after being exposed to COVID-19, for a total of 2,400 days of school missed; .86 percent of the student body ever got sick, said high school administrators.
“That’s sickening,” said trustee Dax Keller. “The best education our kids get is in the classroom with face-to-face education,” he said. He also does not feel monitoring students is the best use of the district’s resources. That would be a family responsibility, he said.
“Our job is not safety first, it is to educate first,” said Keller. “If it is safety, then we’ll tell them to stay home.”
In that light, he encouraged a consensus that COVID-19 exposed students would be allowed to stay in school if they showed no signs of illness and wore a mask. Trustee Kayla Roberts voiced concern about making people feel safe at school and agreed to masking instead of quarantining, if administrators promised to enforce masks on students who had been exposed to the virus.
Clint Peery, former assistant principal at Preston High and current principal at Franklin County High, said FCHS currently has the longest waiting list it has ever had due to the impact missing school had on PHS students last year.
“Unfortunately, they were the ones quarantined the most. I want kids at Franklin County High at school. If they miss a day, they are behind. I want those FC kids to graduate as quickly as possible. We know that the sooner we get them through school, the bigger the chance that we’ll get them through the program,” he said.
PHS principal Russ Lee sad 90 percent of the students at PHS would rather wear a mask and stay at school than be quarantined.
Trustees Darren Cole and Joy Christensen supported continuous monitoring of the number of COVID-19 cases in the county and amend policy as becomes necessary.
Construction
The district has had some construction companies show interest on remodeling at the high school. A construction review committee will be set up to advise the trustees on the best course of action to take in that remodel.
Playground
The district has received support from Crumbl and Stokes Market to help provide a more inclusive playground at the elementary schools. Their funds will provide equipment that can be enjoyed by a wider range of students dealing with disabilities.
Growth
Finally, trustee Cole suggests the district begin analyzing what capacity its current facilities allow the district in regards to growth.
“We are experiencing growth, ... and record growth in our neighboring state,” he said and wondered if growth and capacity could alter the district’s course “with what we are doing with our building. “I do think we ought to analyze that,” he said.