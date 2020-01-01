January
Shauna Geddes retires as county clerk; Camille Larsen fills position. Jury finds Robert Crosland innocent of cruelty to animals. Weston finds water in test well. Fire destroys barn of Shery Beckstead. Taivinee Archuleta is first baby born at FCMC in 2019. School is canceled due to severe weather. Steve and Myrna Fuller named Citizens of the Year. Curtis Jensen resigns as PHS principal; Russ Lee takes his place. Mike Hansen named president of Chamber of Commerce Stokes Market named Business of the Year. KACH's Alan White retires. PHS students receive cutting edge Air Med training. Preston residents tell City they prefer $15 increase in water fees to alternatives. Franklin County Sheriff investigates murder of Willie Lovin. Gov. Brad Little attends memorial of Bear River Massacre.
February
Marlin McQueen arrested for murder of Willie Lovin. Preston City sells water shares, land. Preston Police Chief moves on; Officer Dan McCammon takes his place. FC Fire Chief Mike Lower retires. Randon Naegle sworn in as new Franklin County Fire Chief. Franklin City votes to start park renovations. A vicious thunder snow-storm pounds the county, followed by another storm that closed schools. Papa Jay's celebrates 23rd birthday party. Enoch Ward takes state wrestling title. School obard votes to give 6th graders personal computer devices. Utah Legislature votes to fund massacre site center. West Side School District decides to add classroom space. Fred Titensor named to PHS FFA Hall of Fame.
March
PHS Fans fill the stands in Boise for the state boys basketball playoffs; the team brought home second place. Mother Nature sends 175% of water. Kip Smedley wins Golden Globe Award. Franklin City approves outdoor market. Preston awards bid to fix 200 East. Flood warning issued. Jessy Wanner places in World Chariot Racing Championship. Avery Marie Sutch is 2019 Ag Baby of the Year. Preston City hires officer Carter Knudsen.
April
Preston Aquatic Center and Brandon Roberts re-open pool in Preston. Mya Eubanks wins clean air contest. Best Selling Authors Association awarded to Franklin author, Judy Robinett. Preston science students win at Thermo Fisher Stem Competition. Franklin Decides to rehab springs. County unveils addition to current court house. Herman Roberts named Idaho State FFA President. Rae's Cafe opens. Weston awarded for water system.
May
Track hoe tumbles form Twin Lakes Canal. Katelyn Oliverson named 2019 Franklin County Distinguished Young Women. Savannah Royal breaks PHS long jump record. Brett Stuart named new president of Preston South Stake of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. His counselors are Richard Nelson and Judd Austin. Seahawk Tre Flowers visits children at Harold B. Lee Elementary. Chris Coleman and Raymond Terrell open Ace Restoration floor cleaners. DNA reveals killer of 23-year-old murder victim, Heidi Dodge. Joyce Bayles, Scott Kunz, Marie Larsen, Don Philbrick and Steve Smith retire from Preston schools. 231 youth graduate from Franklin county schools.
June
Richard Westerberg finishes 12-year term on Idaho State Board of Education. Franklin County ends participation in Four County Alliance Economic Program. Efforts increased to protect local waters from mussels. Library looks for funding to expand. Olson resigns as Preston City attorney; Lyle Fuller appointed. Service clubs install playground at Preston City Park. Gary E. Stevenson, apostle in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints speaks to members of Preston North Stake. Clint Peery hired as new PHS vice principal. New sewer line layed along 200 East, Preston. Clifton native Tara Westover listed on Time's 100 Most Influential People.
July
Preston officer Scott Royer earns Master Peace Officer title. Breanna Jeppson wins Miss Idaho Days Scholarship. Canal break closes WS highway. Sewer plans fail EOA standards. Mormon crickets invade Clifton, Dayton. Mike Lower named grand marshal for That Famous Preston Night Rodeo. Don Bath perishes following battery. Teachers come from across nation to learn history of massacre site. Cougar treed in Banida park. Gunshot sparks blaze in Mink Creek. Weston votes to build new city office. Preston City opens way for interior lots to be developed. Preston road diet disliked. PHS mascot challenged.
August
Text to 911 service made available. Lightning leaves fire in its wake. Longtime PHS choir teacher, Paul Seare, moves to Boise. Preston Education Foundation sponsors dollars for scholars. WS adopts 4-day week. You in the Preston South Stake of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints participate in trek at Martin's Cove, Rocky Ridge and Rock Creek Hollow in Wyoming. Larry Stokes and family pledge $300,000 to new rodeo arena. Fire burns atop Treasureton fields. Franklin City receives $12K gift. Preston issues business licenses to Geary Landscaping, DJG Construction, AM Cleaning, Dominos Pizza, Bobka Services, RTC Construction, and Bajarangi Beststop Inc. Thomas Sampson killed in car crash.
September
Football in Preston turns 100 years old.1,500 bicyclists pedal to Jackson Hole for LoToJa. Preston City says swales must be excavated. Fire starts in backhoe, spreads to Cub River shed. Alyssa Crouch named WS homecoming. John Jensen appointed to Wes Side School Board.
October
Anna Nelson named PHS Homecoming Queen. Fonnesbeck disagrees with Weston City. Blade Manning takes his talent for restoring old vehicles to national competition. Freezing temperatures end harvest for most crops / gardens. Great Basin high school sports ban PHS from Great Basin Division. Several candidates turn out for election campaigns. Anna Mae Ward inducted into West Side Hall of Fame. Doug Day of Day Builders Enterprise unveils plans for major development in Cub River Canyon. County commissioners discuss cyber security. PHS students spend day sprucing up Preston.
November
Craig and Janet Haslam honored with Lamplighter and Queen titles. Marlin McQueen sentenced to life in prison for murder of Willie Lovin. Dan Keller elected new mayor for Preston. Clifton voters elect Andrew Clawson and Kristin Skinner, pass water bond. Jared Barlow elected Oxford Mayor. Corey Richards and John Packer voted onto Franklin City Council. Dave Kerr voted as new Franklin County Fire District commissioner. County falls short to bond for courthouse addition. Darren Parry publishes book sharing Shoshone version of Bear River Massacre. That Famous Preston Night Rodeo takes circuit award. Production Technologies brings jobs to Preston. OSA half-way to opening day. Preston bowlers win championship. Preston School District to ask public for extended levy. Raul Menjivar pulls knife on officers, is shot in Stokes Marketplace parking lot. West Side Pirates become Idaho State 2A Football Champions.
December
Rotary shelter renewed by Eagle Scouts Mason and Kamron Cole. Area businesses provide Thanksgiving dinners. Angels needed to fill kids' Christmas wishes. PHS alum invents double-brush mascara. Ann Moedl named Farm Bureau Woman of the Year. Preston City hires two new officers: Tyler Wilson and Tuyen Nguyen. Val and Marcy Porter win Christmas home decorating contest. Darren Cole and Kayla Roberts to join Preston School Board to replace Fred Titensor and Brandon Roberts. PHS to offer swim class