Dear Editor,
We are so blessed to live in such an amazing area. It is such a delight to get to know more people and feel of their unique spirits.
I am writing this letter to remind all of us to please take the time to shop local this holiday season. This effort to spend our dollars in locally owned stores is a strong part of our overall economic engine that it should become a natural habit. Those dollars not only keep our local businesses going strong, but they also retain employment for others throughout our county. That employment is our neighbors, friends, children, grandchildren and many others.
These local businesses make purchases of supplies, services, personnel and staffing that keeps that dollar you spent in our community and starts the wonderful cycle over again.
Please consider shopping Franklin County first and whenever possible spread some of those empowering dollars to locally owned smaller businesses. Who knows, you might find a couple of great places that you haven’t had the opportunity to discover.
Thank you,
Penny Wright
Preston