A 13-year-old girl was fatally injured in an off-road vehicle on Saturday, June 13.
The Franklin County Sheriff's Department was notified of the accident at 4:52 p.m.
Upon arriving at the boat take-out on the Oneida Narrows Road, below the cave, the sheriff's deputy was led to private property up on top of a hill northwest of the roadway, and down an ATV trail to where the accident happened.
There he found the girl's mother performing CPR. The officer took over until an ambulance arrived, and the girl was transported to Franklin County Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.
The girl had been riding the ATV around camp on a trail that looped around. When family members noticed that she had been gone for awhile they split up to look for her. She was found unconscious and unresponsive. Evidence shows that the ATV had been upside down.
Also on Saturday, at about 3 p.m. Franklin County deputies were dispatched to mile marker 18 on WY 36 for a motorcycle accident.
The driver, Daniel Kendall, was located about 20 feet down the embankment lying on his back, but conscious and coherent. Kendall was transported to Franklin County Medical Center by ambulance. Trent Fernandez, a riding partner, stated that as Kendall rounded the curve he was in the left lane of travel and as he corrected to avoid oncoming cars he laid the bike down onto the right side, throwing off Kendall. The bike slid across the roadway and down the embankment.