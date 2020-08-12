4-H and FFA youth began showing their animals Thursday, Aug. 12, at the market animal show that is usually part of the Franklin County Fair. The fair was cancelled earlier this summer, but youth who had already invested significant time and money in their projects were promised an opportunity to finish their projects with the show and market animal sale, which will be held Friday, Aug. 14, at 4 p.m.
Goat projects were also shown Wednesday. On. Aug. 12, hog, bucket calf and steer shows will be held. Youth will also be participating in the Dutch oven Cook-off the morning of Aug. 14.
Winners of the Style Review and recipients of blue ribbons for other 4-H projects will be listed in the next print edition of The Preston Citizen.