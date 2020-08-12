Despite having the market animal show and sale without the rest of the fair events this year, youth know how to have fun anyway.

"I just like being with all my friends," said Zan Ashby (middle), who raised a sheep and a bucket calf. His sister, Hadley (right) brought a hammock, that was the perfect place to hangout after the sheep show. She showed a lamb and a goat. Their friend, Tayden Tripp came to support his friends, and his sheep didn't make it for the show.